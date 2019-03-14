Mauston Area Municipal Judge Reigard to Step Down April 1st

Mauston area Municipal Court Judge the Honorable Thomas W. Reigard will step down from his position on April 1st. Judge Reigard left this statement on his resignation “Due to a recent medical issue, I have submitted my resignation as Municipal Court Judge to Mayor Brian McGuire, effective April 1, 2019. It has been an honor to serve in this capacity and I hope all will feel they were treated with dignity and respect.” There is no word yet on who will fill in for Judge Reigard.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.