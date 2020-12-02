Marquette’s first test results in defeat

The Marquette Golden Eagles faced their first real test of the season and the result was their first loss of the season, 70-62 to Oklahoma State at Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles (2-1) hit just 8 of 31 from the field in the second half and finished with 24 turnovers, struggling against the Cowboys zone […]

Source: WRN.com







