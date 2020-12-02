Badgers improve to 3-0 with rout of Green Bay

The 4th ranked Wisconsin Badgers stumbled out of the gates but quickly regained their footing and went in to rout the Green Bay Phoenix 82-42 at the Kohl Center on Tuesday night. Sophomore forward Tyler Wahl gave the Badgers (3-0) some instant energy off the bench and finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds, four assists […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.