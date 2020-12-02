Badgers improve to 3-0 with rout of Green Bay
The 4th ranked Wisconsin Badgers stumbled out of the gates but quickly regained their footing and went in to rout the Green Bay Phoenix 82-42 at the Kohl Center on Tuesday night. Sophomore forward Tyler Wahl gave the Badgers (3-0) some instant energy off the bench and finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds, four assists […]
Source: WRN.com
Were your pet co-workers a pain or plus this year? We invite you to share your stories
by Fond du Lac Reporter on December 2, 2020 at 4:25 PM
Send us photos of your pet co-workers.
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/1
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2020 at 4:05 PM
Royall’s Full Court Press too much for Hillsboro in Girls Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2020 at 4:04 PM
Here are the 4 voting issues at the heart of Trump's Wisconsin election lawsuit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 2, 2020 at 2:55 PM
These four issues are at the center of lawsuits from the Trump campaign — though others may still emerge.
Assembly Republicans offer COVID-19 plan, but there's no sign of support yet from the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 2, 2020 at 2:09 PM
Robin Vos' $100 million proposal was the first detailed one to be offered by a Republican in the 7½ months since the Legislature last met.
Finance committee co-chair John Nygren resigns Assembly seat
by Raymond Neupert on December 2, 2020 at 1:27 PM
One of the state’s most powerful Republican legislators is stepping down. State Representative John Nygren (R-Marinette) announced on Tuesday that he’s resigning to pursue a job in the private sector. That’s effective Wednesday. […]
Marquette’s first test results in defeat
by Bill Scott on December 2, 2020 at 6:14 AM
The Marquette Golden Eagles faced their first real test of the season and the result was their first loss of the season, 70-62 to Oklahoma State at Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles (2-1) hit just 8 of 31 from the field in the second half and finished […]
Wisconsin reports 107 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, as health officials caution against...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 2, 2020 at 5:48 AM
Because weekends delay the confirming and reporting of COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily totals tend to come on Tuesdays.
