Man Entering No Contest Plea On Probation For 2 Years, Must Pay Restitution

A Wisconsin man who entered a no-contest plea to charges of theft and forgery will be on probation for two years. Neil Davey has been ordered to pay 246-thousand dollars in restitution and must comply with a no-contact order with 13 specific people. Davey reports next month to the Columbia County Jail to serve 15 days. His company, WinCorp, was supported help timeshare owners sell their property, but instead they were victimized.

Source: WRJC.com





