Governor Tony Evers Delivers 1st State Of The State Address

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will touch on subjects like education, health care and criminal justice reform in his State of the State address. The Democrat will speak at 7:00 P-M tonight (Tuesday) from the Wisconsin Assembly chambers. Republicans are hoping Evers will touch on workforce development and infrastructure needs. The State of the State address won’t offer a lot of details. Those will wait for Evers’ budget address March 5th.

Source: WRJC.com





