Madison school district reinstates fired security guard

Fired Madison West High School security assistant Marlon Anderson has been rehired The Madison Metropolitan School District confirmed Monday it will reinstate Anderson, who lost his job for repeating a racial slur while he was being verbally attacked by a student. Anderson said he hopes his case is a catalyst for change. “I know it’s […]

