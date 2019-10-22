Patsy Cline tribute artist performs at Terrace Heights Retirement Community

The tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston recently enjoyed a concert given by Patsy Cline tribute artist, Karen Wickham.

On October 14, Karen was warmly welcomed back by the individuals who came to hear her sing some of Patsy Cline’s biggest hits. Everyone in attendance enjoyed listening and singing along to classic country songs. The audience also appreciated Karen’s interaction with them throughout her performance. She was able to bring back happy memories from days gone by.

This is just one of the many public events held at Terrace Heights Retirement Community. For more information about upcoming events, contact Jill Finley at 608-847-2377.

Source: WRJC.com





