Lou Conter, last survivor of USS Arizona from Pearl Harbor attack, dies at 102

The last living survivor of the USS Arizona battleship that exploded and sank during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor has died. Lou Conter was 102. The Arizona lost 1,177 sailors and Marines in the 1941 attack that launched the…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







