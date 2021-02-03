Local Prep Scores from Tuesday February 3rd

Boys Basketball

Onalaska Luther 73 Mauston 46 (Adon Saylor 18points to lead Mauston)

Weston 67 Brookwood 33

Necedah 57 Royall 40 (Isaiah Herried 15points to lead Necedah Zephyr Turner 10points to lead Royall)

Adams-Friendship 72 Wautoma 56

Sauk Prairie 42 Westfield 27

Tomah 72 La Crosse Logan 32

Verona 59 Wisconsin Dells 50

Girls Basketball

Adams-Friendship 55 Wautoma 51

Westfield 87 Mauston 36

La Crosse Central 43 Tomah 30

Kickapoo 70 Weston 36

Bangor defeated New Lisbon

Hillsboro 57 Cashton 55 (Camryn Hanson go ahead 3 pointer for the Tigers in an upset victory)

WIAA D1 Regional semi-Final Hockey Games

RWD/Mauston 4 Middleton 1

Tomah/Sparta 7 Holmen/Aquinas 2

Source: WRJC.com







