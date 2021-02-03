As world reels from coronavirus, UW researchers report on chimpanzee-killing disease, raising concerns about jump to humans
Although the chimpanzee illness has yet to be found in a human being, the two species share about 99% of their hereditary material, or DNA.
'A political loser': Republican leader characterized leading racial disparities task...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2021 at 5:16 PM
In an email to Speaker Robin Vos the House majority leader, Jim Steineke, framed leading a racial disparities task force as a political loser.
Homicide charges filed against 17-year-old sought in connection with Fox River Mall...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 3, 2021 at 5:08 PM
Dezman Ellis, of Oshkosh, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday February 3rd
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2021 at 4:48 PM
Nearly 18,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine heading to Wisconsin under federal program...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2021 at 3:38 PM
There will be 17,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine sent to 190 Walgreens locations in Wisconsin.
Green Bay City Council extends mask mandate to March 31 as Republicans pursue repeal of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 3, 2021 at 2:50 PM
The extension passed 9-3 Tuesday, with council members Chris Wery, Jesse Brunette and John VanderLeest voting against it.
Sorry, kids! COVID-19, 'virtual learning' threaten to put an end to snow days
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 3, 2021 at 12:21 PM
Some districts have replaced "the magic" of an unscheduled day off with online classes. Educators are divided on whether that's the best thing.
Wisconsin avenges loss to Penn State with bounce back win (AUDIO)
by Bill Scott on February 3, 2021 at 6:46 AM
Freshman Jonathan Davis scored a career-high 17 points to lead the 19th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers knocked off the Penn State Nittany Lions 72-56 on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. Penn State had ended Wisconsin’s 13-game win streak in the […]
Marquette ends three game slide (AUDIO)
by Bill Scott on February 3, 2021 at 4:03 AM
The Marquette Golden Eagles led by as many as 18 points but had to hang on for a 70-67 win over the Butler Bulldogs 70-67 on Tuesday afternoon at Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles (9-9, 5-7 Big East) shot 61.5% from the field (24-39) and were led in […]
