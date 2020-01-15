Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/14

Girls Hockey

Viroqua 6 Badger Lightning 3

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 4 Waupaca 1

Boys basketball

Hillsboro 71 New Lisbon 39

Cashton 70 Royall 50

Necedah 81 Brookwood 37 (Jaron Murphy 29pts for Necedah)

Bangor 88 Wonewoc-Center 45

Wisconsin Dells 51 Lodi 43

Onalaska 88 Tomah 53

Baraboo 54 Nekoosa 28

Girls Basketball

Baraboo 66 Mauston 22

Adams-Friendship 51 Hillsboro 45

Medford 65 Nekoosa 45

Westfield 48 Wild Rose 46

Reedsburg 62 La Crosse Logan 48

Onalaska 76 Tomah 25

Source: WRJC.com





