Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/23

Boys Basketball

Mauston 72 Royall 48

Hillsboro 70 Kickapoo 27

Brookwood 64 La Farge 47

Ithaca 58 New Lisbon 55

Girls Basketball

Omro 48 Adams-Friendship 44

Westfield 62 Sparta 35

Cashton 51 Viroqua 27

Reedsburg 66 DeForest 52

Eau Claire Memorial 62 Tomah 22

Hillsboro 51 Riverdale 28

Pittsville 45 Nekoosa 38

Lomira 49 Wautoma 32

Wisconsin Dells 50 Lodi 44

Boys Hockey

Wisconsin Rapids 3 RWD/Mauston 2 (Brady Baldwin of Mauston had a goal for the Cheavers)

Source: WRJC.com







