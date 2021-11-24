Murphy, Mary C. Age 76 of Necedah

Mary C. Murphy, age 76, of Necedah, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.  
 
Mass of Christian Burial was held held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah.  Father Phillip Kaim will officiate.  Burial will follow in the Bayview Cemetery.  Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.  The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements.  Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com



