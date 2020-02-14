Local Prep Scores from Thursday 2/13

Boys Basketball

La Crosse Logan 71 Mauston 60

Wisconsin Dells 75 Wautoma 55

Girls Basketball

Necedah 37 Hillsboro 33

Royall 52 Brookwood 39 (De’Yona Jones 16 Points for the Panthers)

Bangor 48 Wonewoc-Center 34

Westfield 49 Amherst 41

Reedsburg 60 Portage 16

Source: WRJC.com





