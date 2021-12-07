Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/6
Boys Basketball
Royall 64 Coulee Christian 29
Omro 86 Wautoma 70
Portage 54 Adams-Friendship 41
Girls Basketball
Columbus 42 Wisconsin Dells 21
Brookwood 48 North Crawford 37
Bangor 59 G-E-T 41
Hillsboro 48 La Farge 33
Kickapoo 55 Wonewoc-Center 16
Girls Hockey
Cap City Cougars 6 Badger Lightning 1
Source: WRJC.com
-
Conservative group finds no signs of widespread voter fraud in Wisconsin but urges...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 7, 2021 at 6:46 PM
The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty contended officials did not closely follow all voting laws and called for changes to election procedures.
-
Bice: Staffer for Michael Gableman's election review dabbles in racist tropes and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 7, 2021 at 6:06 PM
Staffer Ron Heuer — who is on Gableman's taxpayer-funded payroll — has flirted with racist tropes in his social media posts.
-
A Threat Deemed to be Not Viable Directed at Royall Schools
by WRJC WebMaster on December 7, 2021 at 5:42 PM
-
Vehicle v Buggy Accident in Wilton Leads to Serious Injuries
by WRJC WebMaster on December 7, 2021 at 5:42 PM
-
Wisconsin Gas Prices Dropping
by WRJC WebMaster on December 7, 2021 at 5:41 PM
-
People Stealing More Road Signs Than Ever Before
by WRJC WebMaster on December 7, 2021 at 5:41 PM
-
'I'm scared. I'm worried. I'm overwhelmed.' How COVID-19 upended a Wausau teen's life
by Wausau Daily Herald on December 7, 2021 at 5:07 PM
Adriana Jasso, 18, relies on strength, resilience, friends and family to contend with the toll COVID-19 has brought to her family.
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/6
by WRJC WebMaster on December 7, 2021 at 3:56 PM
-
Panthers Whip Shorthanded Coulee Christian 64-29 in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 7, 2021 at 3:55 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.