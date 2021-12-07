Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/6

Boys Basketball

Royall 64 Coulee Christian 29

Omro 86 Wautoma 70

Portage 54 Adams-Friendship 41

Girls Basketball

Columbus 42 Wisconsin Dells 21

Brookwood 48 North Crawford 37

Bangor 59 G-E-T 41

Hillsboro 48 La Farge 33

Kickapoo 55 Wonewoc-Center 16

Girls Hockey

Cap City Cougars 6 Badger Lightning 1

Source: WRJC.com







