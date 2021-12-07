Panthers Whip Shorthanded Coulee Christian 64-29 in Boys Basketball

The Royall Panthers boys basketball team routed the Coulee Christian Eagles 64-29 Monday night in a non-conference boys basketball game. Coulee Christian was shorthanded playing with just 5 players on their roster. Royall was able to pull away with a 24 point run midway thru the contest. Carter uppena had a game high 18 points for the Panthers who move to 3-1 on the season. Coulee Christian drops to 1-2. Savon Wainwright added 11 for the Panthers while the Bryce’s Gruen and Olson each added 10. The Panthers return home Friday night to open up conference play against Cashton.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.