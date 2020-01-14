Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/13

Girls Basketball

Royall 53 Viroqua 27 (E.Gruen 13points, Jessica Brueggeman 13points for Royall)

Westfield 40 Necedah 38

Wisconsin Dells 52 River Valley 39

Brookwood 59 De Soto 49

Bangor 52 Arcadia 47

Cashton 60 Kickapoo 42

Boys Basketball

New Lisbon 70 La Farge 49

River Valley 61 Adams-Friendship 44

Randolph 68 Westfield 50

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.