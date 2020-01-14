Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/13
Girls Basketball
Royall 53 Viroqua 27 (E.Gruen 13points, Jessica Brueggeman 13points for Royall)
Westfield 40 Necedah 38
Wisconsin Dells 52 River Valley 39
Brookwood 59 De Soto 49
Bangor 52 Arcadia 47
Cashton 60 Kickapoo 42
Boys Basketball
New Lisbon 70 La Farge 49
River Valley 61 Adams-Friendship 44
Randolph 68 Westfield 50
Source: WRJC.com
