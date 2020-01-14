Trump set to campaign in Milwaukee

President Donald Trump is set to woo Wisconsin on Tuesday night. The President holds a “Make America Great Again” campaign rally at UW Milwaukee’s Panther Arena. Some people were already in line Monday afternoon, even though doors don’t open until 3:00 for the 7:00 event. Wisconsin, which the president carried with a less than one […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.