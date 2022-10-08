Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 10/7

Mauston 55 Watuoma 6 (Mauston Clinches Playoff Birth)

New Lisbon 44 Boscobel 6 (New Lisbon Clinches Playoff Birth)

Wisconsin Dells 20 Adams-Friendship 7 (WI Dells clinches no worse than share of SCC)

Highland 47 Hillsboro 22

Westfield 42 Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6

Platteville 34 Poynette 7

Reedsburg 41 Tomah 14

Bangor 34 Onalaska Luther 28

Cashton 40 Royall 6

Brookwood 30 Necedah 22

Source: WRJC.com







