Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Planned Parenthood President backs Mandela Barnes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2022 at 7:16 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 10/7
by WRJC WebMaster on October 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM
Crash in Gillett leaves one dead after a car goes into the ditch and catches fire
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2022 at 3:16 PM
The crash happened on Old 22 Road near Finnegan Lake Lane in Gillett. A single car was involved.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services warns thousands of Medicaid members about data...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM
More than 12,000 Wisconsin Medicaid members will be eligible for a year of free credit monitoring after their personal health data was posted online.
5 takeaways from the debate between Ron Johnson, Mandela Barnes: A clash over crime and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2022 at 3:13 AM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes clashed over crime and abortion during Friday night debate.
Judge tosses Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty lawsuit challenging Biden's student...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2022 at 2:15 AM
The judge said the taxpayers group doesn't have standing, or the grounds to sue.
Shelter-in-place order ends for part of Marinette that was affected by blowing smoke from...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2022 at 12:06 AM
Five fire departments have been battling a large overnight blaze for hours just over the Michigan-Wisconsin border, according to a social media post from the Stephenson Fire Department.
Green Bay Packers fans from Wisconsin, to nobody's surprise, make London their own
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2022 at 11:15 PM
Packers fans from Wisconsin are enjoying London and meeting up with European Packers fans, while Giants fans seems scarce.
Little Suamico man is accused of killing a married couple with multiple gunshots, Oconto...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2022 at 8:59 PM
Paul Brennan, 75, and Lori Steinmetz, 55, were found dead Sunday morning outside a home in Little Suamico. David Steinmetz was arrested.
