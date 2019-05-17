Local Baseball Playoff Matchups

The WIAA has announced its 2019 Baseball Playoff Tournament Brackets

In Division 2

Mauston is a #7 seed and will play at #2 Adams-Friendship Thursday May 23

Wisconsin Dells is the #4 seed and will host #5 Baraboo Thursday May 23

Another region in division 2 has

Tomah as a #2 Seed hosting #7 Black River Falls Thursday May 23

In Division 3

Necedah is a #7 seed and will travel to La Crosse to take on #2 Seed Aquinas May 23

In Division 4

Hillsboro is the #1 seed in their region and will host either #4 Weston or #5 New Lisbon Tuesday May 28th

New Lisbon travels to Weston this Thursday

Royall is the #6 seed and will travel to Brookwood High School on Thursday

Wonewoc-Center is the #7 Seed and will travel to #2 Cashton on Thursday

Source: WRJC.com





