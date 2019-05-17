Local Baseball Playoff Matchups
The WIAA has announced its 2019 Baseball Playoff Tournament Brackets
In Division 2
Mauston is a #7 seed and will play at #2 Adams-Friendship Thursday May 23
Wisconsin Dells is the #4 seed and will host #5 Baraboo Thursday May 23
Another region in division 2 has
Tomah as a #2 Seed hosting #7 Black River Falls Thursday May 23
In Division 3
Necedah is a #7 seed and will travel to La Crosse to take on #2 Seed Aquinas May 23
In Division 4
Hillsboro is the #1 seed in their region and will host either #4 Weston or #5 New Lisbon Tuesday May 28th
New Lisbon travels to Weston this Thursday
Royall is the #6 seed and will travel to Brookwood High School on Thursday
Wonewoc-Center is the #7 Seed and will travel to #2 Cashton on Thursday
Source: WRJC.com
