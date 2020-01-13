Langlade County man dies after snowmobile crash Saturday in town of Price
A 56-year-old Bryant man died from injuries he suffered in a snowmobile crash Saturday night, according to the Langlande County Sheriff’s Office.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
