Kleefisch attacks Evers over Kenosha but also once said 'far too many shots' were fired in police shooting

Juneau County Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2021 at 7:40 PM
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2021 at 6:51 PM
2 People Killed When Car Rear Ends Semi in Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2021 at 6:51 PM
Miller (Cavanaugh), Wilma Age 99 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2021 at 4:53 PM
Beer, shots, Seroogy's chocolate give De Pere health officials hope in boosting...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 15, 2021 at 4:42 PM
There are 6 upcoming free COVID-19 events taking place in De Pere over the next couple weeks.
Updated: Where to get COVID-19 vaccinations in Brown County, including for kids
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 15, 2021 at 4:37 PM
Here's where you can look for an available appointment or join a waitlist for a vaccine.
Green Bay man pleads not guilty due to mental disease or defect in fatal stabbing on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 15, 2021 at 3:55 PM
When officers arrested Brice and put him in the back of a squad car, he made statements such as "I am God."
Fact check: Conservative ad says Evers waited to send help to Kenosha during unrest
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 15, 2021 at 3:48 PM
