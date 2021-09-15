2 People Killed When Car Rear Ends Semi in Monroe County

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a crash on Interstate 90 near Sparta that left two people dead. State troopers say a semi was disabled on the shoulder Monday night when a car with no headlights struck the rear end of the truck. The car went under the semi-trailer and caught fire. Both people in passenger vehicle died at the scene. The semi driver wasn’t hurt. The names of the victims haven’t been released.

Source: WRJC.com







