Kitchen fire causes $50,000 worth of damage on Green Bay's west side
One person was displaced in the fire. No one was injured.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
15-year-old arrested in connection with the Mayfair mall shooting
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 22, 2020 at 11:32 PM
A suspect in a shooting at Mayfair mall Friday afternoon that wounded eight people has been arrested, according to Wauwatosa police.
Wisconsin recount live: Trump campaign asks Dane County board to clarify what constitutes...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 22, 2020 at 10:15 PM
Follow live updates from the Wisconsin election recount taking place in Dane and Milwaukee counties, paid for by President Donald Trump's campaign.
After record-breaking week, Wisconsin reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time in a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 22, 2020 at 9:39 PM
The 3,507 cases recorded Sunday accounted for 23.5% of 14,899 new test results reported by the state Department of Health Services. The seven-day average of new cases was 6,043, down from 6,422 a week earlier.
21-year-old man killed in bicycle and train collision in De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 22, 2020 at 6:52 PM
Police said the man was riding his bicycle on a path crossed by railway tracks on Reid Street near Bicentennial Park.
Even with pandemic bump in online ordering, Black Friday still expected to draw shoppers...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 22, 2020 at 6:52 PM
Stores will still see some crowds and lines on Black Friday, Nov. 27, but the number of shoppers has been reduced by online options.
Wauwatosa police 'working tirelessly' to ID, arrest suspect in Mayfair mall shooting
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 22, 2020 at 7:53 AM
Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride thanks police, says city is shaken but will not lose its spirit.
Wauwatosa police: 'Investigators working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 22, 2020 at 7:47 AM
Seven adults and one teen were injured in Friday afternoon's shooting at Mayfair. The gunman is still at large.
Mertz, offense struggle in Badger loss at Northwestern (AUDIO)
by Bill Scott on November 22, 2020 at 7:02 AM
Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz committed three first half turnovers and four overall as the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) fell to the Northwestern Wildcats (5-0) (17-7 in Evanston, Illinois on Saturday. The Badgers, who played without injured […]
