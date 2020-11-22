After record-breaking week, Wisconsin reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time in a month

The 3,507 cases recorded Sunday accounted for 23.5% of 14,899 new test results reported by the state Department of Health Services. The seven-day average of new cases was 6,043, down from 6,422 a week earlier.

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.