Kind gets another challenger in Wisconsin’s 3rd CD

Another Republican is in the running, to oppose La Crosse Congressman Ron Kind in November. John Garske spent 20 years in the U.S. Army and now has a business assisting veterans transition to the private sector. In a phone interview with WisPolitics, Garske said he was inspired to run by “this impeachment fiasco and sham” […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.