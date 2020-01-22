‘A partisan operation’ – Vos derides Evers’ approach on youth vaping

Governor Tony Evers recently proposed a series of measures to combat youth vaping in Wisconsin, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington) on Tuesday said the governor’s approach has been partisan. “He reached out to no one, spoke to no one, worked only with Democrats, and they’re introducing partisan bills,” Vos said. “What was the purpose […]

