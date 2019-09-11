Kenosha police shut down operation of vape cartridge king

Kenosha cops have taken down a sophisticated operation making counterfeit vaping cartridges. Investigators say Tyler Huffhines’ ten employees made him millions of dollars by filling 3,000-to-5,000 illicit cartridges every day for nearly two years. The vapes were laced with THC oil sold for $16 a pop. Kenosha police arrested Huffines last week. He’s due in […]

Source: WRN.com





