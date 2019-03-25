Kaul announces Wisconsin joining opioid distribution investigation

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is joining a multistate investigation into three opioid distributors. It began in 2017 in response to the opioid epidemic that’s resulted in the deaths of thousands of people. Kaul’s office announced Monday that the state DOJ is joining the effort to determine whether distribution practices of the three firms – […]

