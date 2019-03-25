Packers-Bears to kick off NFL season in Chicago

The NFL’s 100th Season will open Thursday, September 5 in Chicago with the Bears hosting the Green Bay Packers at Soldiers Field (7:20 p.m. on NBC). It’ll be the 199th meeting between the Packers and Bears, including both regular-season and post-season games. The announcement was made at the NFL’s Annual Meeting in Phoenix, AZ., Monday. […]

Source: WRN.com





