Juneau County Health Department Reports Low Amount of New COVID Cases During Friday (12/4) Report

The Juneau County Health Department reported just 4 new cases of COVID19 during their Friday report. The County currently has 232 active cases with only 2 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 1,457 cases with 776 recoveries. The New Lisbon Correctional facility once again reported no new cases they still have 4 active cases.

Source: WRJC.com







