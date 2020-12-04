WRJC & Local Chambers Compiling a List of Best Places to View Christmas Lights

WRJC Radio along with The Sunshine Movement and local Community Chambers are compiling a map to help you see all of the amazing Christmas and Holiday lights.

If you have decorated your home or business and want to be added to our map, you can contact one of our partners. We will not use names, just addresses.

Partners: WRJC 92.1FM, WRJC 92.9FM, Sunshine Movement, New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce, or Necedah Area Chamber of Commerce.

With special thanks to Mauston Area Chamber of Commerce as well.

The map is a Google map, so you can use it to find the best places to see the lights. Check back often as we are always adding more locations.

Find the map at: https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/5/edit…

We hope you enjoy the Social Distancing event with someone special. Drive safely, and have a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Source: WRJC.com







