Juneau County Board Meeting Postponed Due to Member Contracting COVID19

The Juneau County Board Meeting scheduled for Tuesday October 20th has been postponed until November 3rd. This is due to a member of the County Board contracting the COVID19 virus. The name of the board member has not been released but they are quarantining as are other members of the county board who may have been exposed to the virus. This was information given in a declaration by County Board Chairperson Alan Peterson.

Source: WRJC.com







