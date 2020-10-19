Consider changing up how you eat to stay healthy during the winter, says UW expert

As we move into the colder months and the days get shorter, experts say to need to switch up what sorts of things you’re eating to stay healthy during the pandemic. UW-Extension nutritional sciences professor Beth Olson says that with less sunlight on the way, you need to keep up your intake of Vitamin D. […]

