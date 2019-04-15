Jefferson Co. Counting Down to Farm Tech Days
With just less than 100 days to go until the opening of Wisconsin’s largest outdoor farm show, organizers of Farm Technology Days in Jefferson County say plans are right on schedule for the July 23-25 event.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
