Icy roads: Green Bay police respond to 30 car crashes Saturday morning
Green Bay police have responded to 30 car crashes across the city since 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Freezing temperatures and rain left area roads icy.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
