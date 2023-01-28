Ice fisherman on ATV dies in Lake Waubesa in Dane County

Authorities have recovered the body of a 45-year-old fisherman whose ATV likely fell through weak ice on Lake Waubesa. The Dane County sheriff’s office says it was notified late Saturday that the man had not returned home as expected. The…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







