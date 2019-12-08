Human Bones Located by Hunter in Adams County

On November 23rd a hunter located human bones in Adams County. Authorities reported to the area and confirmed the remains to be human. This is currently and active criminal investigation being looked into by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of death and identification of the bones have not yet been released.

