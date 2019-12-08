Wisconsin Attorney General Seeking Stronger Penalties For School Threats

Attorney General Josh Kaul says prosecutors need more options to bring tougher charges against students who make threats. Phoning in a threat to a Wisconsin high school could soon include the potential for a felony charge. That means jail time. Wisconsin has experienced a rash of threats this week and has seen two officer-involved shootings at schools in Waukesha and Oshkosh. Prosecutors can deal with a case as terrorism and file felony charges, but they have limited options other than misdemeanors after that. A 16-year-old Oshkosh student was arrested for attempted first-degree intentional homicide for stabbing the school resource officer.

Source: WRJC.com





