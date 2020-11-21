Hockey Badgers fall to Wolverines in overtime

The 14th ranked Wisconsin men’s hockey team was looking to earn a split with 6th ranked Michigan on Friday night, but fell 2-1 in 3-on-3 overtime at LaBahn Arena. The game was scoreless after one period before Wisconsin (2-2-0, 2-2-0-0-1-0 Big Ten) junior Roman Ahcan notched his first goal of the season just two minutes […]

Source: WRN.com







