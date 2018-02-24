Hockey Badgers are limping to the finish line

The Wisconsin Badgers had a 2-1 lead against 6th ranked Ohio State after two periods, then came unglued in the third, falling to the Buckeyes 6-2 in the first of a two game series in Columbus, Ohio. It’s the third straight defeat for the Badgers, who had dropped two straight at home against Minnesota prior […]

