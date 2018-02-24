Brewers open Cactus League with a pair of wins

The Milwaukee Brewers earned a pair of wins during split squad action on opening day in the Cactus League on Friday. In Maryvale, the Brewers knocked off the Chicago Cubs 2-1 as Eric Sogard drove in both Brewer runs with a two-run triple in the fourth inning. Domingo Santana also had a pair of hits […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.