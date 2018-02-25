Heitman, Ruth Marie, age 95 of Carlton, Oregon

Ruth Marie Heitman joined her Heavenly Father on February 13, 2018, three days before her 96th birthday, at her home in Carlton, Oregon.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Quincy Township. Rev. Walter Schoemann will officiate. Visitation will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church Saturday, April 14th, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will be Quincy Cemetery at a later date.

Ruth was born February 16, 1922, in Quincy Township, Adams County, Wisconsin, to Gustaf and Olive (Holden) Holmquist. Early years were spent in Chicago, and later on the family farm in Quincy. She graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School 1940. Ruth married William Anderson in June 1941. A year later, Bill was drafted. He was killed in action in Germany 1945. Ruth married Alfred (Muggins) Heitman 1948. They lived a long life on their farm in Quincy. In addition to being a loving farmwife, Ruth worked at Heitman Village Inn, Winnebago in the Dells and served as treasurer for the township of Quincy. As a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Quincy, she proudly served with the ladies of Mary Marthas. When Alfred died in 2000, Ruth moved to Oregon to live with her daughter and son in law, Sharon and Joe Lobenstein, at their Bed and Breakfast. She met many wonderful guests from around the world, enjoyed listening to their travel tales. Her cookie baking skills were legendary. She spent her winters in Las Vegas with her daughter and son in law, Janet and Frank Meoni. She could bask in the sunshine, attend shows, and travel.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Gustaf and Olive Holmquist, brother, Eric Holmquist, husband William Anderson, husband, Alfred Heitman, grandson, David Lobenstein.

Survivors:

Daughter: Sharon Anderson (Joseph) Lobenstein of Carlton, OR

Daughter: Janet Heitman (Frank) Meoni of Henderson, NV

Grandson: Mark Lobenstein of Newberg, OR

Granddaughter: Linda (Andrew) George of Phoenix, AZ

Granddaughter: Lora (Joel) Ratcliff of Salem, OR

Great-Grandchildren: Luke (Adrionna) Lobenstein of Milwaukie, OR; Kimberly Lobenstein of Ashland, OR; Seth Lobenstein of Portland, OR; Anja Sauermann of Salem, OR

Great Great Grandson, Kanan Lobenstein

Beloved sister, Shirley (Romie) Theisen of Wisconsin Dells

Many nieces and nephews, extended family, friends

Memorial donations may be sent to the church or to a charity of choice in her name.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.

