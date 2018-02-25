WIAA WRESTLING STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS FROM SATURDAY 2/25/18
WIAA BOYS STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
DIVISION 2 145 1st Place Match
- Senior Teagen Miller of Mauston defeated Junior Jared Lansing of Ellsworth. Miller finished the season with a record of 46-2.
-
- Division 2 152 3rd Place Match
- Senior Jarrett Dolata of Mauston lost to Junior Sam Peters of Freedom defeated Senior Jarrett Dolata finished the season with a record of 44-5.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- City worries about safety of Iowa plant’s leftover stover7 hours ago
- Experts question legislative speed of Iowa Senate tax bill7 hours ago
- Money for security, not arming teachers, on the minds of school officials7 hours ago
- Police: Use caution on central Wisconsin roads today8 hours ago
- WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT GAMES ON MONDAY 2/26/188 hours ago
- WIAA WRESTLING STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS FROM SATURDAY 2/25/188 hours ago
- Green Bay Stays Hot From Beyond the Arc, Pours in 107 Points in Win at Detroit Mercy9 hours ago
- James J. Schaefer9 hours ago
- Luxemburg-Casco falls to Denmark 85-549 hours ago
- Heitman, Ruth Marie, age 95 of Carlton, Oregon10 hours ago
- BACK IN STRIDE12 hours ago
- NRA faces backlash after latest massacre12 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.