WIAA WRESTLING STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS FROM SATURDAY 2/25/18

WIAA BOYS STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

DIVISION 2 145 1st Place Match

Senior Teagen Miller of Mauston defeated Junior Jared Lansing of Ellsworth. Miller finished the season with a record of 46-2.



Division 2 152 3rd Place Match

Senior Jarrett Dolata of Mauston lost to Junior Sam Peters of Freedom defeated Senior Jarrett Dolata finished the season with a record of 44-5.

Source: WRJC.com

