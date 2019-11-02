Grimshaw (Knickelbein), Delores Jean Age 84 of Camp Douglas

Dolores Jean Knickelbein Grimshaw, 84, of Camp Douglas, passed away at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 surrounding by her loving family. A Celebration of Life will take place at Bible Evangelical Free Church, 625 W. Veterans St, Tomah at 11:00 on Wednesday, November 6. Visitation will be from 5 to 7, Tuesday evening, November 5th and from 10 until the time of the celebration. Rev. Tim Erickson and Rev. Jerry Grimshaw will officiate. Interment will be at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

