Police investigate acid attack on Milwaukee's south side as a hate crime as victim says he's afraid to be in his own city

Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect they believe threw acid on the man after an altercation Friday night near S. 13th St. and W. Cleveland Ave.

      

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com


News At Other State Sites:
1 2

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.
Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment