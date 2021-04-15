Green Bay Packers Jordan Love, A.J. Dillon to join virtual party leading into NFL draft
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
NFL announces entertainment for opening night of draft in Cleveland
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
State Sen. Chris Larson, son and daughter test positive for COVID-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2021 at 11:39 AM
Larson and his family went to get tested on Saturday after receiving notice that a child his daughter interacted with tested positive.
-
Green Bay Packers Jordan Love, A.J. Dillon to join virtual party leading into NFL draft
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 15, 2021 at 11:12 AM
NFL announces entertainment for opening night of draft in Cleveland
-
Night 8 of Aaron Rodgers on 'Jeopardy!': We interrupt these recaps to talk about how much...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 15, 2021 at 1:23 AM
If Aaron Rodgers were to face off against other NFL players one day as a contestant on "Jeopardy!," the Green Bay Packers quarterback said he'd love to beat Corey Linsley.
-
Sun Prairie teachers resign in wake of slavery question
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 14, 2021 at 11:45 PM
The teachers were "permitted" to resign but will remain on paid leave through the end of the school year, the investigators' report said.
-
Wisconsin Department of Justice plans to launch tracking system for sexual assault kits...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 14, 2021 at 10:35 PM
The system will give survivors of sexual assault the ability to see where their evidence kit is in the process.
-
$2 million bond set for Green Bay man charged in South Broadway stabbing attack that left...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2021 at 10:16 PM
Wesley J. Brice, 22, is being held at the Brown County Jail.
-
Green Bay's second Panera Bread is open after a lengthy delay | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2021 at 10:07 PM
Green Bay has been waiting for the East Town Panera Bread to open since October of 2019, and the day has finally come.
-
Annette Ziegler selected to serve as new chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2021 at 9:13 PM
The state Supreme Court chose Annette Ziegler as its new chief justice Wednesday.
-
Plan to suspend sales taxes at bars and restaurants this summer would cost state but save...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2021 at 9:10 PM
Assembly Republicans passed a bill that would eliminate the sales tax this summer at bars, restaurants, brewpubs, movie theaters and amusement parks.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.