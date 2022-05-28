Governors diverge on gun control, school security efforts
The nation’s governors are diverging over how to respond to mass shootings such as the one that killed 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. Democrats are amplifying their calls for greater restrictions on guns. Many Republican…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Michael Gableman asked for tips to help him find voter fraud. The public responded by...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 28, 2022 at 1:17 AM
When Republicans asked about election concerns, Wisconsinites flocked to the web to submit tips — often about those conducting the probe.
-
What we know about the Title IX investigation and bomb threats in Kiel, Wisconsin
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 27, 2022 at 10:34 PM
The investigation in the Kiel Area School District has sparked an onslaught of media attention and safety threats against district schools.
-
New estimates say 1.3 million Wisconsin households don't have access or can't afford...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 27, 2022 at 9:35 PM
Rural broadband gaps went largely unidentified under flawed maps and poor coverage data.
-
Dean Knudson's resignation from the Wisconsin Elections Commission came after Ron Johnson...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 27, 2022 at 9:19 PM
Dean Knudson said he was excommunicated from the Republican Party because he refused to dispute President Biden's victory in the 2020 election.
-
Green Bay among four JBS affiliates to reach settlement with OSHA after COVID-19...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM
The JBS Foods USA meatpacking plant in Green Bay will develop an infectious disease preparedness plan as part of its settlement with OSHA.
-
Bice: Attorney General Josh Kaul's agency settles race, gender discrimination complaint...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 27, 2022 at 7:26 PM
Tina Virgil, the head of the state's Division of Criminal Investigation, had alleged that she was underpaid and harassed because she's a Black woman.
-
A class action lawsuit accuses Advocate Aurora of driving up prices to more than 44 % of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 27, 2022 at 7:13 PM
The lawsuit alleges Advocate Aurora Health uses its status as the largest health care system in Wisconsin to raise prices for employers.
-
Police investigate 4th bomb threat at Kiel School District, middle school; students to go...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM
Both buildings were vacant and searched by members of the police and fire departments. No devices were located, and the building was cleared.
-
Union Center Man Killed in Vehicular Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on May 27, 2022 at 2:41 PM
