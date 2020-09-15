Governor Evers won’t be issuing a school closure order, still deciding on mask order extension

Governor Tony Evers won’t be issuing any general school closure orders, after a swathe of districts have had cases of COVID-19. Evers says that local school districts continue to be the best source for their own decisions on whether or not to reopen. “They are the experts on what resources they have locally. The ability […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.